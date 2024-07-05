Something that is becoming more and more common in the world of video games are development cycles that last almost forever, and we have seen that with recent games like The Last of Us Part II, Cyberpunk 2077, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom and many others. Speaking of the latter, recently Nintendo He held a new Q&A session with investors, mentioning that having this extended time is something that cannot be avoided in any way.

At that session the company’s global CEO, Shuntaro Furukawathey mention that the times are longer, more complex and more advanced, and to cope with this, the company must continually expand its development resources and make the necessary investments. This could be the reason why they are launching small projects to fill the catalog of their console, while some other more important ones such as, for example, Metroid Prime 4, are being worked on by large teams.

For his part, Senior Managing Director and Corporate Director, Shinya Takahashi, He reiterated that it was “inevitable” that software development cycles would increase as hardware advances, but at the same time believes Nintendo is “succeeding” in its efforts to shorten overall development cycles by “constantly improving.”

They also asked if works like Super Mario Bros. Wonder They were in long stages of development, since a lot of time passed since the last 2D game of the franchise was released, and in light of this they reiterate that it really didn’t take as long as one might think. Since they first thought about how to reinvent the saga after the appearance of the Makers, to then move on to the creation of the game that presumably didn’t take that many years.

Finally, they touched on the topic of AI, adding that they are willing to use it, but for issues that are not necessarily linked to development.

Via: Nintendo Life

Author’s note: Hopefully the next 3D Mario game won’t take too long to develop. However, there are a lot of things we don’t know about at the moment.