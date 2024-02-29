Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The German newspaper “Bild” revealed the fiery speech that Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel directed to his players, after the “Bavarian” management confirmed his departure at the end of the season, following heated discussions between them and the coach, after 3 consecutive defeats that the team suffered under his leadership. .

The newspaper said that a state of “rebellion” prevailed inside the dressing room, led by Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich, and that Tuchel sent a special and harsh message to the players who were impatiently awaiting his departure.

The newspaper added that the German coach spoke to the players inside the “locker room,” saying: You can all look forward now to welcoming the new coach, and all I ask of you is to finish the season strong. There will be no discussions between us as usual every week, and everyone is aware of that. But we can create something together, and we must win the next matches.

The newspaper pointed out that club president Jan Christian Drieschen, in turn, directed harsh words towards the players, commenting: We are now looking at the situation closely, and I am certain that you are responsible for the decline in the level.

The Monte Carlo Sport network reported that the club’s management did not resort to making the decision to change the technical staff led by Tuchel, except after it saw the team seriously retreating from the competition at the top of the “Bundesliga” league and the widening of the points difference between it and the “leader” Bayer Leverkusen to 8 points. In addition to the team’s exit from the German Cup, it faces a difficult confrontation with the Italian Lazio in the return of the round of 16 of the Champions League, and the players must fight to reserve a place in the round of 16 in the tournament, and this will only be achieved by defeating Lazio, which won the first leg 1- 0, if the team really wants to go far in this tournament and lift the cup.