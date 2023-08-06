Although the franchise of Metal Gear has been inactive for some time (without considering Metal Gear Survivereleased in 2018) the series still continues to breaking sales records.

In an update posted on its official website, Konami confirmed that as of June 30 the Metal Gear series has exceeded 60 million units sold worldwide across all platforms since its debut more than three and a half decades ago when it was released on MSX in 1987 the first historian Metal Gear. The saga, moreover, has also spawned further $1 billion profit for Konami.

These numbers, of course, do not only include the main titles of the series but also all spin-offs released over the years. Data as of March 31, 2023 reported that the saga had sold approx 59.8 million unitswhich means that the series from March to June sold more 200,000 units.

Those numbers are set to increase significantly in the coming months with the release of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (which will be released at October) And Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater (which does not yet have an official release date).

Furthermore, Konami probably has plans to produce Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2although that has yet to be officially announced.