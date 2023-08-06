Sweden stunned the United States 5-4 in a sudden-death shootout on Sunday and advanced to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal against Japan, relegating the defending champions to their first ever elimination.

The defending champions dominated the first 90 minutes, but Swedish goalkeeper Zecira Musovic made some surprising saves to keep her team alive.

After extra time, the match was decided on penalties in Melbourne, and the tension rose one more notch. The Swedish Nathalie Bjorn was the first to miss, throwing high, and Megan Rapinoe did the same. Rebecka Blomqvist’s shot was saved, putting the USA back in the lead, but Sophia Smith shot wide.

As Kelley O’Hara hit the post, Sweden’s Lina Hurtig had to go all out, but only after VAR ruled her shot had crossed the line.

The dramatic outcome leaves the tournament without the two best teams after the elimination of Germany in the group stage, and the Swedes are now considered among the top favorites as number three in the world.

Bidding to improve on their third-place finish from 2019, Peter Gerhardsson’s side will next face 2011 champions Japan.

It was a bitter blow for the United States and an inglorious end for Rapinoe, the winner of the Golden Boot at the 2019 tournament. She will retire at the end of the season.

Expectations were high for the four-time champions, who had reached at least the semifinals in all the World Cups. However, they never came close in the group stage, with just one win, against Vietnam. This devastating premature removal will be considered a huge failure.

Musovic stands firm

Vlatko Andonovski made two changes from the team that drew 0-0 against Portugal with Emily Sonnett coming on for the suspended Rose Lavelle and Trinity Rodman taking Lynn Williams’ place up front.

Sweden rested nine players in their final group game, but returned to fielding their strongest XI, with forwards Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius returning, and Musovic taking over as goalkeeper ahead of Jennifer Falk.

After both teams scrutinized each other, the United States had their first clear chance after six minutes, but Andi Sullivan’s shot from just outside the box went wide.

A patient Sweden team created space from the start, particularly on the wings, and sent in a series of crosses to exploit their height advantage, but to no avail.

As the match wore on, the United States took control of the midfield, and Rodman almost opened the scoring in the 18th minute, with a long shot that Musovic cleared away with his hand.

Musovic was forced to make a similar save minutes later, again from Rodman’s shot, but could only watch as Lindsey Horan’s imposing header struck the crossbar in the best opportunity of a lively half that the USA dominated.

The defending champions carried the momentum into the second half, and only world-class reflexes from Musovic prevented Sweden from equalizing, deflecting a vicious shot from Horan across the top corner.

The United States goal seemed inevitable, but Musovic once again kept Sweden in the game with another great save in the 88th minute, this time from Alex Morgan’s shot.

In extra time, Musovic made another two brilliant saves that took the game to penalties.

with AFP