Downing Street: Britain will soon give Ukraine 14 Challenger 2 tanks

The UK will soon hand over 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. Writes about this TASS referring to Downing Street.

Britain’s plans to send a batch of Challenger 2 to Ukraine were announced on January 9th. The United Kingdom will be the first country to respond to Kyiv’s request to equip Ukraine with modern Western tanks. Earlier, The Independent wrote about the plans of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to deliver four Challenger 2 tanks to Kyiv.