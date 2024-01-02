According to sources from Area Jugones, Konami is working on a remake of the first Metal Gear Solid (the third installment of the series, after Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake) for PS5 and that it is a very ambitious project that the company will focus on with all its might after the launch of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

The Spanish portal states that Konami is working for years to the remake of Metal Gear Solid and that it should be “a game that will only be released on PS5, it will not come to PS4”. However, it is not clear whether we are talking about a true Sony exclusive or whether this statement simply indicates that the project is only being worked on for current generation platforms.

Furthermore, the portal states that it does not know which studio is working on the project nor an indicative launch window, however it should still be in the works initial stages development, so in the best case scenario we will know more in several years.