According to sources from Area Jugones, Konami is working on a remake of the first Metal Gear Solid (the third installment of the series, after Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake) for PS5 and that it is a very ambitious project that the company will focus on with all its might after the launch of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.
The Spanish portal states that Konami is working for years to the remake of Metal Gear Solid and that it should be “a game that will only be released on PS5, it will not come to PS4”. However, it is not clear whether we are talking about a true Sony exclusive or whether this statement simply indicates that the project is only being worked on for current generation platforms.
Furthermore, the portal states that it does not know which studio is working on the project nor an indicative launch window, however it should still be in the works initial stages development, so in the best case scenario we will know more in several years.
A rumor to be taken with a pinch of salt
Clearly, that of Area Jugones is a tip-off that should absolutely be taken with a pinch of salt, although in the past some of those launched by the Spanish portal have proven to be correct. Among the most recent, for example, there is the one relating to a DLC for God of War: Ragnarok, which actually materialized with Valhalla.
It must be said that Konami has shown great interest in giving new life to its main franchises, such as Silent Hill and Metal Gear. Of the latter, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the remake of the chapter starring Naked Snake, was announced and Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 was released a few months ago which includes the first chapters of the series, with several clues which suggest the arrival of a second collection in the coming months or years. In short, it cannot be ruled out that Konami's plans also include a remake of what is perhaps the most loved chapter of all by fans of the series.
