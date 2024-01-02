The year 2024, marked by its leap character with 366 days, promises a series of astronomical events that can be seen in the sky in the United States. From meteor showers to eclipses, which will provide an agenda of events throughout the year.

Starting the year, the cosmic spectacle of the Quadrantids will light up the skies with up to 120 meteors per hour during the nights of January 3 and 4. According to National Geographic, although some may be faint, the rain promises an unforgettable celestial display.

The “Wolf Moon” and the “Snow Moon” mark the first full moon of the year, illuminating the snowy streets during the nights of January 25 and February 24 respectively.

March will culminate with the equinox and a penumbral lunar eclipsevisible since the night of March 25, in addition, an unparalleled spectacle is presented in April with a total solar eclipse that will be visible in the United States on April 8.

The Eta Aquarids, lmeteor shower from the famous Halley's Comet will light up the sky on May 6just as The “Flower Moon” will be welcomed at the end of the month, an event that marks a moment of rebirth and growth.

The summer solstice will be on June 20, and it is the longest day of the year, while The “Deer Moon” lights up the sky on July 21, marking the constant growth in nature. In addition, the Delta Aquarids will be present in the celestial vault at the end of July.

The Perseids, coming from Comet Swift-Tuttle, are famous for their frequency of bright meteors that can be seen on the nights of August 12 and 13while at the end of the month the “Sturgeon Moon” will be presented with its presence in a “blue moon.”

The autumn equinox will welcome us on September 18 with the “Harvest Moon”, a supermoon accompanied by a partial lunar eclipse, offering lights and shadows in the night sky. October brings the annular solar eclipse and the Orionids, a meteor shower that originates from Halley's Comet and will be visible on the 21st of the month.

The Taurids, known for their bright fireballs, mark the beginning of November; The “Beaver Moon” and the Leonids, coming from the comet Tempel-Tuttle, can be observed on the nights of November 15 and 16.

To close the year, in December Jupiter is located in the right place to be seen on the night of the 7th during this last monthfollowed by the Geminids, a shower of colorful meteors that will illuminate the nights of the 13th and 14th.

The winter solstice, unlike the summer solstice, marks the shortest day of the yearand is followed by the Ursids, which will appear in the sky on December 21.