During the 2023 PlayStation Showcase, Konami revealed the existence of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, a remake of the beloved third installment in the series. However, it seems that this is not the only reimagining that we would see of this franchise, since a new rumor has indicated that a remake of the original Metal Gear Solid PlayStation 1 would already be in development.

According to sources close to Jugones Area, Konami is already working on a remake of the original Metal Gear Solid, which would come exclusively to the PlayStation 5 in the future. Although at the moment there are no more details about it, it has been mentioned that this would be the next big project of the Japanese company, since at the moment Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater It's your focus.

However, once work on this project comes to an end, Konami would focus entirely on the remake of Metal Gear Solid. Unfortunately, at the moment it is unknown if they themselves would be in charge of development or, like the remake of Silent Hill 2, another studio would have the reins of this project. Considering that it is just a rumor and at the moment there is no official information, we will have to wait a long time before having any confirmation.

Let us remember that Konami has done everything it can to revive interest in its biggest series in recent years. In the case of Metal Gear, not only is a remake of the third installment in development, but last year they gave us the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1, a collection that includes the original two Metal Gears, as well as the first three Metal Gear Solids. In this way, it is expected that a new collection that includes the fourth and fifth installment in the series will be available in the future.

We can only wait to find out if a Metal Gear Solid remake will become a reality or not. On related topics, you can check our review of Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 here. Likewise, fans are not happy with the graphic style of Metal Gear Solid Delta.

Editor's Note:

While a remake of the original Metal Gear Solid would be interesting, first we have to see how Metal Gear Solid Delta is doing. Let's remember that this is an internal Konami development, and if this title turns out to be a disappointment, then the idea of ​​a remake of the PlayStation 1 title is probably something that will not come true.

Via: Gamers Area.