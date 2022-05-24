Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance has seen a staggering 1000% growth in the number of players, thanks to memes.
A very large number of players hadn’t been seen since the launch of the PlatinumGameswhich happened about 10 years ago.
Many have used memes with images of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, memes that have become hugely popular and have prompted players to dive back into the title.
“Though nearly 10 years old, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is seeing numbers it hasn’t seen since launch“explains the Twitter account PlayTracker.
“Simultaneous players are up 1000%. The cause? Various meme templates featuring game characters have gone viral“.
The account also reveals that there has been a spike in activity in unlocking achievements.
Although it is almost 10 years old, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is seeing numbers it hasn’t seen since launch.
📈 concurrent players up 1000%
🏆 peak in achievement activity across all platforms
The cause? Various meme templates featuring characters from the game went viral. pic.twitter.com/Ey6FmYAXJp
– PlayTracker (@PlayTrackerNet) May 23, 2022
In short, even if through memes, it is still positive that players have been pushed to rediscover a title from almost 10 years ago.
What do you think?
Source: Twitter.
#Metal #Gear #Rising #Revengeance #records #player #growth #memes
Leave a Reply