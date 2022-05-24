Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance has seen a staggering 1000% growth in the number of players, thanks to memes.

A very large number of players hadn’t been seen since the launch of the PlatinumGameswhich happened about 10 years ago.

Many have used memes with images of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, memes that have become hugely popular and have prompted players to dive back into the title.

“Though nearly 10 years old, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is seeing numbers it hasn’t seen since launch“explains the Twitter account PlayTracker.

“Simultaneous players are up 1000%. The cause? Various meme templates featuring game characters have gone viral“.

The account also reveals that there has been a spike in activity in unlocking achievements.

Although it is almost 10 years old, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is seeing numbers it hasn’t seen since launch. 📈 concurrent players up 1000%

🏆 peak in achievement activity across all platforms The cause? Various meme templates featuring characters from the game went viral. pic.twitter.com/Ey6FmYAXJp – PlayTracker (@PlayTrackerNet) May 23, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



In short, even if through memes, it is still positive that players have been pushed to rediscover a title from almost 10 years ago.

What do you think?

Source: Twitter.