Ranucci, the Antimafia in the editorial office and home of the journalist Mondani: yesterday an investigation on Capaci was aired

The searches start in the Rai editorial staff from Report and in the journalist’s home Paolo Mondani. The mandate of the prosecutor of Caltanissetta he left after the service “The black beast”, which was broadcast during last night’s episode. The investigation tried to find a possible common thread between the right-wing extremists And mafia men in the murder of Giovanni Falcone and his wife Francesca Morvillo. Report’s story starts from a precise detail: a repentant and a witness confess that they have seen the right-wing extremist Stefano Delle Chiaie to Capable a few months before that damned May 23, 1992.

THE BLACK BEAST

by PAOLO MONDANI

In Capaci, Cosa Nostra did not act alone: ​​right-wing extremists and mafia men would have been together, after the years of the strategy of tension, in an embrace that cost the lives of judges Falcone and Borsellinohttps://t.co/zczhza9here – Report (@ reportrai3) May 24, 2022

The prosecutor Salvatore De Luca he commented on the warrant as follows: “The search of a Report journalist, who it is not investigated it does not concern in any way the information activity carried out by the reporter, although it is presumably subsequent to a macroscopic leak of news, concerning the acts carried out by another judicial office “.

Siegfried Ranucci, presenter of Report, immediately broke the news of the search on his social channels. What would be the reason for this procedure? The Rai journalist said on Facebook: “It would be to seize documents concerning the investigation last night on the Capaci massacre in which the presence of Stefano Delle Chiaie, leader of the National Avant-garde, at the scene of the Capaci attack. Investigators are looking for documents and testimonies on mobile phones and PCs “.

