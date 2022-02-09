Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, reported this Tuesday (8) that it neither wants nor is ‘threatening’ to leave Europe. “Like 70 other EU and US companies, we are identifying a business risk resulting from the uncertainty surrounding international data transfers,” the company said in a statement.

Last week, a report by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission flagged that the transfer of data from Europeans using the group’s social networks does not comply with the European Union’s (EU) General Data Protection Regulation. The company said in a statement that it wanted to reach an agreement, but if not, the platforms could stop working in the countries in the region.

According to Meta, international data transfers have increased since 2018 and a secure mechanism between the United States and Europe is needed. “International data transfers underpin the global economy and many of the services that are critical to our lives. Companies in all industries need clear global rules to protect long-term transatlantic data flows.”

This Tuesday, the company said that the news about Meta leaving Europe is not true. “Like all publicly traded companies, we are legally required to disclose material risks to our investors. Last week, as we have done in our previous four quarters, we announced that continued uncertainty about EU-US data transfer mechanisms poses a threat to our ability to serve European consumers and operate our business in Europe.”

“We have absolutely no desire to withdraw from Europe. We want the fundamental rights of EU users to be protected and for the internet to continue to function as it should: frictionless, in compliance with the law, but not limited to national borders,” he adds.

