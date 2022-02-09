Mexico. Raúl Araiza and Margarita Vega ended their relationship, after eight months of relationship. It is he who confirms through his social networks that they are no longer a couple and reveals the reasons as well.

Raúl Araiza and Margarita Vega had shown in their respective networks the great love they had for each other, this since June 2021, when they began their romance, which has already come to an end.

Araiza, host of the Televisa Hoy program, points out that they agreed to take different paths in their lives, however They will still love each other very much and be friends.

To TVNotas magazine, Araiza said that he took the first step by deciding to no longer have anything to do with Margarita. “The reason why we put an end to it was because the 21 years difference between us did matter. Today I want to be calmer in all aspects of my life, so I had to make a decision.”

Margarita is an actress originally from Colombia and is 35 years old, while the famous son of the first actress Norma Herrera is 57 years old. He also believes that both have different goals and do not combine one with the other.

“I realized that she wants to be a mother or is looking for things that I have already experienced, so I couldn’t be so selfish to deny them. For that reason I preferred that our relationship came to an end in the best way.”

In addition, Raúl Araiza, who began his acting career in the eighties by participating in telenovelas such as Cadenas de amargura, defines Maragarita as “a wonderful woman” and will always wish her the best.

“I feel sad, it hurt me to make this decision because Mara is a woman I love very much, but the best thing was to separate and let her fly.”

Through Instagram, Raúl Araiza, originally from CDMX, wrote to his ex: “Thank you for your time and your love! Eight incredible months.”