Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has put an end to the plans for a data center in Zeewolde for the time being. The tech company made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday. In it, Meta points to the “current circumstances” as the cause of the temporary strike. Mark Zuckerberg’s company wants to be a “good neighbor” – something that requires support from the local community.

However, there is still no local support. During the municipal elections, a large majority of the local population voted for Leefbaar Zeewolde and the ChristenUnie, the two parties that had explicitly spoken out against the arrival of Meta.

The House of Representatives also spoke out on Tuesday, following the example of the Senate, against the arrival of the data center. A motion by the Party for the Animals found a majority there. According to the motion, the data center costs too much energy, occupies fertile agricultural land and uses scarce freshwater. It is not clear for how long Meta will suspend the project.