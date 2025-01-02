Goal is developing a new accounts feature powered by Artificial intelligence (AI), which will be able to generate and publish AI-generated content on the company’s platforms, such as Instagram and Facebookas well as interact with the users of said social networks.

As they say, in order to improve the experience of users and content creators on their social networks, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg has various tools powered by AI on its platforms, such as its Meta AI assistant.

Within this framework, the technology company plans to continue implementing new AI functions with tools such as Movie Gen, an option that allows creators to change their clothing or the context of their videos with generative AI, which will be launched during this year 2025.

Now, Meta is also working on a new feature for its social networks Instagram and Facebook, in which it will introduce AI-powered accounts thatlike the users’ current accounts, will be able to generate and publish content, as well as interact with the rest of the profiles on the platform.









This was announced by Meta’s vice president of generative AI product, Connor Hayes, in statements to the Financial Times, who indicated that they expect these AI profiles to be integrated into the platforms “in the same way that accounts do.” ».

As Hayes explained, these AI accounts will have their own biographies and profile images, just like users. Likewise, they will be able to generate new content using AI and will share it in the form of a publication on the platforms. Furthermore, also They will be able to interact with users.

This novelty will allow the interaction with AI by users to be more social and, in addition, is part of one of Meta’s priority objectives, which seeks to make its applications “more entertaining and attractive” platforms in the next two years , as detailed by Hayes. However, for the moment, it is unknown when Meta plans to begin introducing the new AI-powered accounts on its social networks Facebook and Instagram.

With all this, the Meta manager also recalled that they already launched a similar AI character creation tool in the month of July for users in the United States, with which, since then, hundreds of thousands of characters have been created. . This tool is part of AI Studio and allows you to create characters, as well as develop personalized ‘chatbots’ for content creators.