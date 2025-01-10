The legal battle in the Dani Olmo case continues, continues and takes on new aspects. This Friday, LaLiga presented an appeal before a contentious administrative court to try to annul the precautionary measure granted on Wednesday by the Higher Sports Council to the Terrassa playmaker and Pau Víctor. The employers’ association goes on the attack in this way because its appeal is independent of the allegations that it will present to the CSD for the appeal presented by Barça and which was the origin of the Council’s provisional decision. Already on Wednesday, LaLiga stated that they were going to “carefully study the content of the CSD resolution in order to present the appropriate resources.”

This appeal is independent of the allegations that LaLiga will present before the CSD

LaLiga and the Spanish Federation have ten business days that could be extended by five more days if requested by the employers and the federation.

The final resolution of the CSD is planned for later, which has a maximum of three months to issue a sentence. LaLiga and the RFEF could later present another appeal, through administrative litigation, before this final ruling of the Council.