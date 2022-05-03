By Elizabeth Culliford

(Reuters) – Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook, is opening access to a broad language model for artificial intelligence research, the social media company said on Tuesday.

Meta said its model was the first with 175 billion parameters to be made available to the wider AI research community.

“Broad language models” are natural language processing systems that are trained on large volumes of text and are capable of answering reading comprehension questions or generating new text.

Meta said the release of its “Open Pretrained Transformer (OPT-175B)” model improves researchers’ abilities to understand how large language models work.

The company said restrictions on access to these models are “impeding progress in efforts to improve their robustness and mitigate known issues such as bias and toxicity.”

Artificial intelligence technology, which is a key area of ​​research and development for many online platforms, can perpetuate human social biases around issues such as race and gender. Some researchers are concerned about the harm that can be spread through broad language models.

Meta said it “hopes to increase the diversity of voices by defining the ethical considerations of such technologies.”

The tech giant said that to prevent misuse and “maintain integrity,” it is releasing the model under a non-commercial license to focus on research use cases.

Meta said that access to the model will be granted to academic researchers and people affiliated with governments, civil society and academic organizations, as well as research laboratories. The release will include the pre-trained models and the code to train and use them.

