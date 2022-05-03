The north of the Italian capital Rome has been ravaged for months by wild boars that attack the residents at night. Residents have now imposed a curfew themselves because they believe that the Roman authorities are doing too little against the nuisance of the aggressive animals.

Victim Marta Santangelo was attacked in the evening when she was walking her dog. “It was just before eleven o’clock. I was carrying a garbage bag to the bin when I saw some piglets walking. The mother fixed herself on me, and I immediately understood that she was afraid that I would harm her children. I picked up my dog ​​and ran.”

Santangelo didn’t run fast enough, and eventually she was attacked and fell to the ground. “The mother boar was on top of my head. I screamed and my dog ​​tried to defend me. The seven little pigs stayed away from the fight and did not attack me.”

Santangelo was eventually rescued by a motorcyclist and taken to hospital. She was left with a number of minor wounds to her face and knee.

The neighborhoods in the north of Rome have been ravaged for months by hordes of wild boars that enter the city through a natural park north of Rome in search of food. Presumably because of major problems with garbage disposal in the Italian capital, the animals have decided to leave their forests because it is easier to get their food in the city. Besides the fact that it causes more nuisance and traffic accidents, the Romans noticed that wild boars can become very aggressive if they feel threatened.

,,In group discussions with people in the neighbourhood, we have advised that it is better not to go out after half past eight. Especially people with dogs should really listen to this," Gianluca Sabino, a resident of the Balduina neighborhood, told the Italian newspaper La Republica† "If someone is attacked at night, there is no one to help. Who knows how long they will be there before help arrives."

Franco Quaranta, chairman of an action group against the swine in Rome, calls the curfew necessary for ‘self-protection’ because the municipality is doing too little about it. What if a child is attacked? With teeth like that, one bite in the leg is enough to endanger your life.”

Massimo Vetturi, wildlife director at the Italian animal rights organization LAV, says he is not surprised by the aggressive boars: “These are the two critical elements that form a reason for a boar, for any wild animal in fact, to become aggressive. If a boar stands near a cluttered garbage can and a human walks by, it responds by protecting its food source. The same goes for any children. The real problem in Rome is that the problem goes completely untreated.”

Yet the Roman authorities finally seem to be doing something about the problem after the residents' rigorous action. For example, they are going to close off parts of the nature park where the boars come from with fences and they will collect garbage more often.

