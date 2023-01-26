Down Detector, a website that tracks internet outages, said Meta Platforms’ social media apps appeared to be back up and running after a brief outage in the United States on Wednesday.
At the height of the outage, more than 17,000 users reported problems using the Instagram app in the United States as of 2352 GMT.
More than 13,000 incidents of Facebook application crashes were recorded, as well as reports of crashes in the WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger applications around the same time.
Down Detector tracks outages by compiling status reports from several sources, including errors reported by the user to the site.
And Microsoft’s services were previously cut off earlier on Wednesday, which led to the disruption of its Azure cloud computing platform, as well as the failure of services including Microsoft Teams and Outlook, which affected millions of users around the world.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
#Meta #applications #work #crash
Leave a Reply