Friday, January 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports | A man grew up in Eastern Finland, whose sudden statements were taken as great wisdom – “His character spoke for the couch and jogging sausage”

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2023
in World Europe
0

The angry and repulsive Seppo Rädy became one of Finland’s best-known and most loved athletes. How did that happen?

I I’m afraid Seppo Rätä.

As is typical of prejudice, my fear is based on ignorance. I was born in 1989. At that time, the tough javelin hero had won the World Championship gold in Rome and the Olympic bronze in Seoul. When bench sports thundered into my child’s consciousness with the exciting initial experiences of the World Cup 95 and the 1998 World Cup, Räty had already made his career and sealed his place on the Mount Olympos of Finnish sports mythology.

#Sports #man #grew #Eastern #Finland #sudden #statements #great #wisdom #character #spoke #couch #jogging #sausage

See also  Obituary | Heikki Haavisto 1935–2022
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

This is the origin of the ticking sound of the turn signals in your car

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result