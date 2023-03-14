By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Corn exports from Brazil to China totaled just 70,000 tonnes in February, roughly the equivalent of a Panamax ship, with grain shipments more centered on the new soybean crop, according to data published by the Brazilian government statistics system with details by destination.

The volume represents a sharp drop in comparison with January, when exports to China totaled 983.7 thousand tons of corn, out of a total exported by Brazil of 6.17 million tons in the first month of the year.

In February, total shipments from Brazil also fell by more than 60% compared to January to around 2.275 million tons, at a time when soy exports usually take center stage in ports, with the arrival of the new crop on the market.

“February is not traditionally a month for corn exports from Brazil, now Brazil will only increase shipments (of the cereal) from July onwards”, said corn analyst at consultancy Safras & Mercado, Paulo Molinari, referring to the moment of the soybean exports in the first semester.

“From there (from the second half), we will see if China needs corn volumes,” he adds.

In February, China lost the leadership of corn imports from Brazil, verified in January and also in December, when it took more than 1 million tons, after releasing shipments to the Asian country in November, with a new protocol that reduced bureaucracies. .

Thus, traditional importers of Brazilian corn returned to be relevant in February, with Japan pulling 542 thousand tons, in addition to South Korea (276.2 thousand tons), Vietnam (133.8 thousand tons), Iran (105 thousand tons ) and others.

According to the assessment of the president of the exporter AgriBrasil, Frederico Humberg, the Chinese also bought “a lot” from the United States, which helps to explain the lower appetite for the Brazilian cereal in February imports.

In addition, he cited the flow of Ukraine, “which goes back and forth”. “Always the cheapest, but no guarantee of shipment.”

Humberg also mentioned Brazil’s logistical difficulties in exporting corn and soybeans, with a record crop of the oilseed being removed from the fields.

“The huge volume of soybeans was involved in logistics along with the corn that was being exported. And with that, ports have 30 to 40 days of queuing for ships”, he highlighted.

Soybean exports from Brazil in February totaled 5.2 million tonnes, with China accounting for 3.59 million tonnes.

With a delay in the harvest, the total shipment of the Brazilian oilseed fell by around 1 million tons compared to the same month last year – February marks the beginning of the largest export volumes of the new soybean harvest.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora)