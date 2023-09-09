The curious thing is that Hernán Galíndez was born in Rosario 30 years ago, and made inferior in the club of his loves, Rosario Central. At that time he had to face Lionel Messi, who grew up in a very close neighborhood.

The goalkeeper from Ecuador played for Estrella Júniors de Rosario, with which he faced a team in which the Argentine star played and this victory earned him a bicycle in his childhood. As he recounted on occasion, he remembers that Messi scored the first goal he conceded, when he was just 5 years old.

Later, Galíndez came to save 25 games in the first team of the “Canalla” club before making his career in teams in Chile and Ecuador. In 2020, he was called up from the Ecuadorian team so that he could be the goalkeeper.

“How nice this exchange of shirts, Central and Newell’s, hold on Rosario and everything she gave us,” said Ángela Lerena on Public TV when she saw Messi greeted Galíndez and exchanged shirts.

In the run-up to the first date of the Qualifiers, Galíndez gave a press conference and referred to what it meant for him to face Argentina. “Playing against Argentina does not represent anything different for me… I wear the Ecuador shirt and I will kill myself with every ball for this country,” he explained.

You can read: Messi printed the magic of his booty and gave Argentina the victory over Ecuador

The match ended 1-0 for Argentina, which aims to capture all the football achieved in the Copa América and the World Cup, in order to qualify for the next World Cup tournament to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026.

Now the team will travel to La Paz to face Bolivia and continue this winning streak. The game will be on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. at the Hernando Siles stadium.

The rumor that has spread in recent days in the sports media is that Lionel Messi would not travel to the second date because he is suffering from fatigue due to the series of matches that he played at Inter Miami in the MLS.

However, this information was denied by Lionel Scaloni himself, who stated before the Ecuador match: “We left for Bolivia on Sunday. We know that there is no recipe to go, but first we think about tomorrow’s game, which is the most important. No one will drop from the second game if there is no injury or physical problem, ”he said.

You can also read: