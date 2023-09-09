Mark Meadows, the former chief of staff to the former US president, in a file image. Alexander Drago (Reuters)

Legal setback for Donald Trump. A judge has rejected a motion by Mark Meadows, the former US president’s former chief of staff and a co-defendant in the attempted rigging in the 2020 Georgia election, to transfer his case from that state’s courts to a federal court. The decision sets a grim precedent for the tycoon, who was expected to seek trial in the federal circuit as well.

Meadows is the first of five defendants who have requested a change of court among the 19 accused of alleged mafia-like association to try to keep Trump in the White House despite his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, in which he won the Democrat Joe Biden. The former senior official does not deny having committed the acts that are attributed to him, but alleges that he did it in the exercise of his duties as chief of staff in the federal government and, therefore, he must be tried by a federal court, not a state one.

If they were successful, and achieved a court transfer, Meadows’ lawyers planned to argue that, as chief of staff, their client enjoyed duty immunity, and the judges should therefore dismiss the case. The former official’s legal team also calculated that, even if he did go to trial, in the federal circuit he was more likely to get a jury more sympathetic to his arguments.

In his decision, federal judge Steve Jones has written that the former senior official did not meet the “minimum” conditions for transfer. The magistrate considers that Meadows was acting in favor of Trump’s electoral campaign and, therefore, outside of his duties as a White House official.

“This court finds that the duties of the office of the White House chief of staff did not include working with or for the Trump campaign, except to simply coordinate the president’s agenda, travel with him to campaign events, or forward communications to ( those responsible for) the campaign”, says Jones. “Participating in political activities is outside the confines of the office of the chief of staff.”

The so-called Hatch Act prohibits US federal officials from engaging in acts of partisan politics while on duty. “Meadows has not shown how his activities corresponded with his governmental duties. Therefore, the transfer of the case is inappropriate”, concludes the judge.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The judicial decision represents a severe setback for the former high office. Two weeks ago he took the very unusual step of testifying himself at the possible transfer hearing, in an attempt to convince the judge. Now, everything he argued during his three and a half hour statement can be used against him at trial.

The ruling also represents a setback for Trump and the four other defendants who had asked for the court change: former Justice Department bureaucrat Jeffrey Clark and three former Georgia Republican Party officials, David Shafer, Cathy Latham and Shawn Still. These last three present a slightly different argument: that they were acting on the instructions of the president himself.

Meadows is charged with two counts, racketeering in violation of state racketeering law and pressuring an official to derogate from duty in office. The latter refers to the chief of staff’s involvement in a call on January 2, 2021, less than three weeks before Trump’s term expired, in which the president asked Georgia Secretary of State, Republican Brad Raffensperger, who would “find” him 11,780 votes, the necessary to overcome Biden and proclaim himself the winner of the elections in that State.

Raffensperger, who also testified at the hearing two weeks ago, insisted that the federal government had no role in the process of counting the votes and confirming the results. That phone call on January 2 “was an election campaign conversation,” he said.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region