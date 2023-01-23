Yerry Mina would be left without a coach at Everton: Lampard, in doubt

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Yerry Mina, Everton defender.
Yerry Mina, Everton defender.
Bad moment for the team from the city of Liverpool in the Premier.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Oblivious to the success of the victory since October last year, the Everton He added his ninth defeat in his last eleven Premier League games by losing 2-0 against West Ham, who came out of the relegation places with a double from Jarrod Bowen that compromised the coach’s continuity Frank Lampard.
The Everton coach did not take advantage of a golden opportunity to hit the table and put an end to the criticism and rumors that do not bode well for him on the bench for his team. He played it against a direct rival to avoid relegation and was fairly defeated to end the day in last place.
Lampard, on the tightrope
Since the defeat, press versions in England indicate that the Everton leadership holds special meetings in which the very probable departure of the Colombian coach is evaluated. Yerry Mina.
Apparently the decision aims to remove Lampard, who would be the main victim of the club’s crisis.
They indicate that Frank Lampard will know if he will be fired by Everton in the next few hours.
It would be a new blow for the club and for the Colombian defender who, since his arrival at Everton, has been in charge of coaches such as Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez,
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Yerry #Mina #left #coach #Everton #Lampard #doubt
Leave a Reply