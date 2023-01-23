Monday, January 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Yerry Mina would be left without a coach at Everton: Lampard, in doubt

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2023
in Sports
0


close

yerry mine

Yerry Mina, Everton defender.

Yerry Mina, Everton defender.

Bad moment for the team from the city of Liverpool in the Premier.

Oblivious to the success of the victory since October last year, the Everton He added his ninth defeat in his last eleven Premier League games by losing 2-0 against West Ham, who came out of the relegation places with a double from Jarrod Bowen that compromised the coach’s continuity Frank Lampard.

See also  Bad news for Rayados on the subject Luis Romo

The Everton coach did not take advantage of a golden opportunity to hit the table and put an end to the criticism and rumors that do not bode well for him on the bench for his team. He played it against a direct rival to avoid relegation and was fairly defeated to end the day in last place.

Lampard, on the tightrope

Since the defeat, press versions in England indicate that the Everton leadership holds special meetings in which the very probable departure of the Colombian coach is evaluated. Yerry Mina.

Apparently the decision aims to remove Lampard, who would be the main victim of the club’s crisis.

They indicate that Frank Lampard will know if he will be fired by Everton in the next few hours.

It would be a new blow for the club and for the Colombian defender who, since his arrival at Everton, has been in charge of coaches such as Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez,

See also  CIAR | Crugnola and Ometto triumph at the 1000 Miglia Rally

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Yerry #Mina #left #coach #Everton #Lampard #doubt

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Factors that raise the risk of stomach cancer.. Beware!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result