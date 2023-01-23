Yerry Mina would be left without a coach at Everton: Lampard, in doubt

Oblivious to the success of the victory since October last year, the Everton He added his ninth defeat in his last eleven Premier League games by losing 2-0 against West Ham, who came out of the relegation places with a double from Jarrod Bowen that compromised the coach’s continuity Frank Lampard.

The Everton coach did not take advantage of a golden opportunity to hit the table and put an end to the criticism and rumors that do not bode well for him on the bench for his team. He played it against a direct rival to avoid relegation and was fairly defeated to end the day in last place.

Lampard, on the tightrope

Since the defeat, press versions in England indicate that the Everton leadership holds special meetings in which the very probable departure of the Colombian coach is evaluated. Yerry Mina.



Apparently the decision aims to remove Lampard, who would be the main victim of the club’s crisis.

They indicate that Frank Lampard will know if he will be fired by Everton in the next few hours.

It would be a new blow for the club and for the Colombian defender who, since his arrival at Everton, has been in charge of coaches such as Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez,

SPORTS

More sports news