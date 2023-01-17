Messina Denaro and the chicken farm in Venezuela. Assets of 4 billion

Matthew Messina Moneywith his arrest the mafia suffers a severe blow. The last killerUnlike Toto Riina And Bernardo Provenzanodid not give up on good life and his investments in luxury personal assets according to the first estimates it could even be around – we read in the Messenger – on 4 billion euros. An estimate, by default, of the lifetime earnings of drug traffickingextortion, recycling in the most disparate sectors one can venture on the basis of what the State, over the years, has managed to steal from the godfather of Castelvetrano and his figurehead. designer clothing, the 35 thousand watch euro on the wrist, i pocket money. At the time of the arrest, the boss Matteo Messina Denaro was certainly not hiding behind a humble life. Luxury was flaunted by what wore. This was also confirmed by the Deputy Prosecutor of Palermo Paolo Guido who has coordinated the investigation.

“Was well-dressedwore clothes decidedly of luxurywe can infer from this that his economic condition was anything but difficult“, he said during the press conference. “At the moment they have been seized 1,300 euros“, he added. Coins compared to the boss’s treasure, difficult to quantify. Only in 2018 did the Trapani court seize his assets for 1.5 billion, one of the largest patrimonial measures ever carried out, Dia said. The seals were placed on resorts, a 21-metre boat, a golf course, land, 232 real estate properties And 25 companies. The tentacles of Messina Denaro would also arrive in Venezuela. A “minor” pentito, Franco Safina, said that Messina Denaro had a treasure in Venezuela created by investing 5 million dollars in a poultry farm. For the investigators an obvious trick for launder the proceeds of the traffic of narcotics.

