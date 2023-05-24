Lionel Messi has become in the last decade one of the greatest legends of international football, his dribbling, plays and goals millions of fans fell in love that stand out as one of the best footballers on the entire planet.

The talent of the Argentine star on the pitch is beyond reproach for many soccer experts, and his great technical quality lor become one of the icons of international football.

However, the captain of the Argentine National Team wants to bring his talent to television and will seek to shine in one of the most successful series on the Star+ streaming platform.

The Argentinian debuts on the ‘small screen’

In the last few hours, the entertainment company officially announced the inclusion of Lionel Messi in the cast of the second season of the series ‘The protectors’, a sports comedy starring Colombian actor Andrés Parra (Reynaldo “Colombia” Morán), and Argentine actors Gustavo Bermúdez (Carlos “Conde” Mendizábal) and Adrián Suar (Renzo “Mago” Magoya).

The Star Original Productions stamp series revealed a preview of the first episode where the stellar figure of ‘Lío’ Messi appeared, who will make his official debut as an actor and will be a special guest of the production that will have some scenes recorded in Paris.

“The new season promises to continue conquering the audience with fun entanglements around the adventures of its protagonists, while features new action and suspense elements that add intriguing twists to the plot and reveal the relations of power and competition typical of the world of football representation”, revealed Star+.

In this way, the 35-year-old player will ‘forget’ for a short period of time about the playing fields, to exploit his talent in the performing arts, in a production that will have seven episodes of 35 minutes each, and It will premiere on the streaming platform on June 25.

Future of Lionel Messi



The champion of the world is starring in one of the great ‘novels’ in the European market, after its possible exit from the market was revealed. Paris Saint Germain.

‘Lío’ will end his contract with the team from the French capital on June 30 and the negotiations to extend his relationship with the club are ‘stalled’, after having some friction with the leadership and PSG fans.

From the old continent they emphasize that Lionel Messi could land next season in Spain to have a dream comeback in Barcelona, ​​in fact, in the Iberian press they revealed that the leadership of the culé team already has advanced negotiations with Jorge Messi, father and representative of the Argentine.

