The star Lionel Messi officially committed to Inter Miami until the end of the 2025 North American League (MLS) season, the franchise announced Saturday.

The 36-year-old Argentine captain will join Inter “in the next few days and his contract will run until the 2025 MLS season”said the team co-owned by David Beckham.

“I am very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” Messi, who will wear the team’s number 10 and will be presented this Sunday, said in the statement.

‘Boys…’

Inter has revolutionized social networks with its presentation videos of Messi at the club. One of them is a sensation, since it is a version of the famous song known as “Muchachos”, which played so much at the World Cup in Qatar with the Argentine team.

In this new version, the Argentine group La Mosca sings about Messi and his arrival in Miami.

The lyrics say: “It was born in Argentina, and you can see it here, from Rosario to Miami, a path that I admired, I can’t explain it to you, because you won’t understand, the emotion we have today, because the 10th is coming… But that is It’s over, Leo is already here, many thanks Barcelona and also thank you Paris… Guys, the dream has come true, welcome Leo Messi, this is your new home… We can see the family in the stands, with the hype and the flags, encouraging Lionel…”.

