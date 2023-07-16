Son of the STF minister would have been attacked; PF identified 3 involved and will open inquiry to analyze the case

the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) and president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes, was harassed by 3 Brazilians at the international airport in Rome (Italy), around 6:45 pm (1:45 pm Brasília time) on Friday (14.Jul.2023).

At the time, Moraes, who was accompanied by his son, was returning from a lecture at the International Law Forum, held in University of Siena. The information was published by the newspaper The globe and confirmed by Power360.

The attackers called the minister “bandit, communist and bought”. One of them, identified by Federal Police (Federal Police) like Roberto Mantovani Filho, would have even physically assaulted Moraes’ son, when he intervened in the discussion in defense of his father. The other 2 attackers were identified as Andreia and Alex Zanatta.

The 3 disembarked this Saturday morning (July 15) at the international airport of Guarulhos, in São Paulo. By Monday (July 17) the PF will open an inquiry into crimes against honor and threat.

O Power360 still hasn’t managed to contact Roberto Mantovani Filho, Andreia and Alex Zanatta. The space remains open for demonstration.

In your Twitter profilethe Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinocalled the episode “criminal behavior”.

“How long will these extremist people attack public agents, in public places, even when accompanied by their families?”Dino asked.