The club published a video clip showing the team’s stadium and writing Messi’s name, then the Argentine world champion appeared in the team’s shirt.

Messi will wear the number 10 shirt with Inter Miami.

And the 36-year-old said in the video clip: “Yes, guys. I am here at Inter Miami.”

And this is the first “real shots” of Messi in his new team shirt, after fake pictures of the player in Inter Miami colors have spread on social media platforms over the past weeks.