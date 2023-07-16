La Spezia – «I suggested it, ad Albert Veronesi, to put a blindfold on. It was my idea. Now to attack the conductor for conducting La Bohème blindfolded is incorrect. He did his job, he didn’t break the rules. He didn’t have to see something he didn’t want to see. His was a legitimate choice».

Undersecretary for Culture Vittorio Sgarbi assumes responsibility for the advice given to the maestro, president of the national committee for Puccini celebrations. The form of protest sparked a case. Who booed it. Who, now, would like to see him ousted from the next reruns.

«It is not at all true that he made a fool of himself – says Sgarbi – He simply defended his point of view, which is also mine. Unfortunately I learned of this setting late, of how this director Christophe Gayral had in mind to distort the Puccini spirit of La Bohème to make a political attack on the national government, taking advantage of an assignment of an artistic nature. Improper use of directing, an unbearable thing. Had I known in time, I would have planted the dough earlier ».

Sgarbi had expressed himself strongly against the 1968 setting of the opera, at the time of the presentation of the Puccini Festival. He had invited Veronesi to call himself out.

“I told him: if you also think it’s a bad choice, then do not direct this Bohème. What stuff huh? What does ’68 have to do with it? Not for aesthetic reasons, but of substance. Veronesi shared with me. So I told him: if you really don’t want to make an important protest in front of the world, if you really don’t want to give up directing what is in fact a political gesture against the government, then put on a bandage and cover your eyes. And he did.”

In this way, he says, Veronesi «didn’t look at Christophe Gayral’s La Bohème but didn’t interrupt a service, did not breach the contract, and complied with what had been agreed with the Puccini Foundation». Conducting with your eyes covered, she adds, is not an easy thing.

«However, we have music inside – he notes – and scenography is just one way of making it more popular. The choices made in terms of scenography must be aesthetic, artistic. The director shouldn’t have allowed himself to force things, to cite alleged “cultural rubble left by Berlusconi”, who has nothing to do with ’68, and to direct the direction against an alleged fascist government. That’s not what a director is asked for. I, who did 1968, inherited its libertarian office. These are just excuses, it’s just the director’s lies, who certainly doesn’t get paid to make a rally. It was a case of use and abuse, that of Christophe Gayral».

The controversy started a few days ago.

«The public will be surprised, yes, because my Bohème is a modern production – said the director – I wanted something that belonged to our century. I wondered who the bohemians of 2023 are, with the four fundamental characteristics. Young, poor, artist and utopian. I haven’t found any. There are utopians, yes, but they are rich. There are no more bohemians. This is why I chose to set the work in 1968, because it was a time of ferment, in which there were young people who were convinced of the search for a better world. And it doesn’t matter if Mimì wears baroque clothes or a miniskirt».

Vittorio Sgarbi’s arrows hadn’t stopped the choice of the Puccini Festival, which had disseminated the director’s words on its official page, according to which his work of updating Puccini’s masterpiece «respect story and charactersbut it makes us reflect on the contemporary era, on this 2023, and on how much of the revolution of ’68 it really affected».

Gayral explained that the profound meaning of the work «is the joy of living in the present, the Carpe Diem». The future, he adds, mattered little. And he points out that already «in the libretto a contrast emerged, a difference between bourgeois and poor artists» ..

The hostility of Sgarbi, who spoke of “desecration” and of “the criminal drift of directors who are convinced they are geniuses and are totally incompetent”, turned the spotlight on this premiere in the light of the undersecretary’s strong words. The set-up has been described as “communist”. Instead, the director defined Sgarbi’s attack as “political”., claiming «the freedom of art». Above all, he criticized “a priori censorship of a show, without having seen it”.