Ali Maali (Dubai)

The World Cup is over, but the events that took place in the 22nd edition will remain in the minds for many years, as a memory of football history, after the great excitement, and the exciting statistics that took place in all the matches of the 2022 World Cup.

Many memorable numbers can be summarized in such a major global event, including that Messi is the first player ever to score in every match in the knockout stages from the round of 16 to the final in one edition of the World Cup (since the introduction of the current formula in the 1986 World Cup). He contributed more goals to the World Cup since the 1966 World Cup, when he contributed to 20 goals, including 8 assists and 12 goals.

Lionel Messi also became the player with the most participation in World Cup matches with 26 matches, and the most player playing matches with the number of minutes.

Since the 1966 World Cup, only two players have missed two penalty kicks in the World Cup “without counting the penalty kicks.” They are Messi, who missed two of four penalty kicks, and Ghanaian Asamoah Gyan, who missed two of four penalty kicks.

The England-Iran match witnessed the longest lost allowance in the history of the World Cup tournaments since 1966, with an wasted time of 14 minutes.

As for the Saudi national team, it was the second Asian team to defeat a South American team in the history of the World Cup after Japan defeated Colombia 2018, and the first Asian team to score Argentina with more than one goal in the history of the World Cup.

Spaniard Javi Saheb (18 years and 110 days) became the youngest player to score a World Cup goal since Brazilian Pele (17 years and 249 days) in the 1958 World Cup final against Sweden.

The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo is considered the first player in history to score in 5 versions of the World Cup (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022), and Ronaldo scored each of his seven goals in the World Cup in the group stage, but he did not score any goal in the knockout stage. .

As for the Brazil national team, it is the only team that participated in all versions of the World Cup since its original version in 1930, and the Polish scorer, Robert Lewandowski, scored the first goal in his career in the World Cup.

French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris became the goalkeeper with the most number of matches in the history of the competition, by 20 matches, surpassing German Manuel Neuer.

Hakim Ziyash and Ashraf Hakimi participated in their 10th match in the World Cup, equaling the number of Mohamed Al-Deayea as the most participating Arab player in the history of the World Cup, and the young Moroccan international, Bilal Al-Khanous, at the age of (18 years and 221 days), became the youngest Arab player to participate in the history of the FIFA World Cup finals.

Randall Kolo Mwani of France scored the third fastest goal by a substitute player in World Cup history, the goal coming within 44 seconds of the player entering the field.

Morocco became the first Arab and African team to finish fourth in the history of the World Cup, and Hakim Ziyech scored the fastest goal for Arab teams in the history of the World Cup (3:30 minutes) and the farthest goal for Arab teams (30.66 meters) also in the history of the tournament since World Cup 1966.

Croatia’s goalkeeper Dominik Levakovic also saved four penalties during the World Cup finals, the most for any goalkeeper in the history of the tournament.

And the Portuguese international defender, Pepe, (39 years and 283 days) became the oldest player to score in a knockout match in the history of the World Cup, and Spain became the first country in the history of the World Cup to lose penalty kicks 4 times.

Brazil also included all 26 players in the 2022 World Cup, including 3 goalkeepers, becoming the first country in the history of the World Cup to include 26 players in one edition of the tournament.

Jude Bellingham (19 years, 158 days), became the youngest player to give an assist in a World Cup match with England since the 1966 World Cup,

The 2022 World Cup witnessed a new record by scoring 172 goals, surpassing the 1998 and 2014 versions, which saw 171 goals scored. As for the Frenchman, Mbappe, he scored the fastest double in the World Cup final since the 1966 World Cup.

As for the Argentine Angel Di Maria, he is the first player to score and win a penalty kick in the World Cup final since at least the 1966 World Cup, and as for the Argentine national team, it is the first team to obtain 5 kicks in one version of the World Cup.

Cho Kyu-seong became the first South Korean and Asian player to score two headers in one World Cup match in history