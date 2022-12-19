Five people have been killed in Canada in a shootout took place yesterday evening local time in an apartment building in Vaughanin the northern suburbs of Toronto. The suspect responsible, a man, was killed during the police intervention. Another person was injured and was hospitalized. Doctors don’t fear for her life.

The agents who arrived on the spot after being alerted found themselves in front of a “scary” scene, with several dead. At the moment it is not known if there were links between the victims and the suspect or what is the cause of the attack, the work of a single assailant. The victims lived in several apartments in the condominium.