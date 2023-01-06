Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Barcelona’s Spanish president, Juanel Laporta, reviewed a lot of matters during a press conference held today, attended by a large number of Spanish journalists, in which he dealt with the issues that concern the “Catalan” public opinion and the “Camp Nou” fans, starting with the departure of the Argentine star Lionel Messi, and passing through the contract with the Polish striker. Top scorer Robert Lewandowski, news of interest in Norwegian Erling Haaland, Manchester City’s top scorer, and rumors of contracting with fellow Portuguese Bernardo Silva.

Laporta began his speech with the issue of Messi’s departure, and said that the club made a desperate effort to keep him, but poor financial conditions prevented that.

He added that he acted as dictated by the interest of the club at the time, otherwise he would have declared bankruptcy, and said: I put Barcelona before any player, no matter his weight, even if Messi was the greatest player in the history of football, and in moments of financial collapse, I cannot keep the “flea.” »And I think that what happened was the best for the club, but now the player is in Paris Saint-Germain, and I do not prefer to talk about him, and we focus only on our club.

In response to a question about what was reported that Barcelona was seeking to sign Haaland before signing for “City”, Laporta said: Yes, we sought that, but Manchester City won the deal, and since some news indicated that Haaland might not last long in England, And that he will look for another country to take on a new challenge in another club after his contract with “City” expires. Laporta was asked: Will you return to the competition for his inclusion after his departure from “City?” He answered the same answer that he previously told Radio Cadena Ser, and said. We’ll see what we have to do, but for now we have Lewandowski.

With regard to the rumors that indicated that the Portuguese Bernardo Silva, the star of “City”, is wanted in Barcelona, ​​​​and that the player himself wants to play for “Barca”, Laporta said: These rumors are unfounded, because we will not pay 80 million euros in Silva, this Sure thing.

And about the situation of Sergio Busquets, whose contract expires at the end of this season, Laporta said: There are discussions within the club in order to find a super replacement for him, and if the Dutchman Frank de Jong can play his role in the middle of the field, and in any case it is Xavi, the coach who decides these matters.