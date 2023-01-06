After learning the tragic news of the death of Gianluca Vialli, Fedez on social media has published a moving memory of the former footballer. Vialli in fact, when the rapper had announced that he had pancreatic cancer, had called Chiara Ferragni’s husband, given that the two shared the difficulty of having to deal with the disease: “We should have taken a picture together,” he said the singer in the video.

A sentence that did not go down well with the journalist Serena Mazzini. In the video, Fedez first thanked Vialli for his sensitivity and his dispassionate help and then recalled an anecdote that concerned them, that is, their plan to take a picture together of their scar. “I’m sorry because we were supposed to meet and we promised to take a picture of our scar and unfortunately we didn’t make it.” At that point the reporter severely attacked him in her podcast, accusing him of being obsessed with his popularity to the point of thinking, even in a tragic moment, of the “selfie with the dead man”.

Fedez certainly didn’t let it go, and replied in a rage: “The obsessed “journalist” stops at nothing to promote her podcast. In addition to not having understood a f **o of what I said, I wonder, but how do you make controversy in front of everything? Recover”. Then the singer added in a video: “This is the same journalist who long ago claimed that I was cured of pancreatic cancer in three days, before a thought of mourning and a memory for a person who helped me, but at least in front of this could not be silent? Because if faced with these social media gurus who teach you how to live in the world, you can’t even remember a person who passed away today, who gave you a hand when they found you had a rare pancreatic tumor, then you can’t more do a f ** o and if to drag you into the wave of media coverage you need to promote a podcast saying that I said I wanted to take a selfie with the dead man it means that you are in bad faith and that you suck, more than me ”.