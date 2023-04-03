Lionel Messi was whistled and booed this Sunday by a section of Paris Saint-Germain fans at the Parc des Princes stadium, before his team’s match against Lyon, on matchday 29 of the French Ligue 1.

At the moment in which the ‘speaker’ was reciting the composition of the teams, Messi’s name was whistled while another group of fans responded with shouts of “Messi, Messi!” to try to counter the booing.

Somewhat earlier, the number 30 of the Parisians had been loudly booed, an hour before the start of the match. It was when the PSGTV pre-match broadcast, broadcast on the stadium’s video scoreboards, advanced the composition of Christophe Galtier for the party. Then the name of the Argentine star was widely hissed in disapproval by the fans.

Messi, in match against Lyon.

At that time, a third of the stadium’s capacity was occupied. Messi ends his two-year contract with the Parisian club in June and there are talks about a possible renewal.

The world champion, who will play his 50th game in the French league against Lyon, had already been booed in PSG’s previous home game, two weeks ago against Rennes (2-0 defeat of the Parisians).

Paris Saint-Germain was eliminated in March by the Bayern Munich in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Last season, Messi had also been the victim of the anger of a sector of the PSG fans, like his Brazilian teammate Neymar, after being eliminated in the round of 16 in the Champions League, in that case against Real Madrid.

In two seasons, Messi has played 67 games with PSG, including this Sunday against Lyon. He arrived at PSG from FC Barcelona in 2021, generating enormous expectations, but his performances with the French team have been far from his best days with the Catalan team.

AFP

