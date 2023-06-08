Leo Messi has already defoliated the daisy and will land in Major League Soccer to play next season for Inter Miami. The Argentine star has already made the decision, although the signing of the contract with the American club is still pending. In this way, the 10 meets the objective of resolving his future as soon as possible and enjoying a championship that allows him to continue competing with the aim of reaching the Copa América in 2024, his last major event with the Albiceleste.

Messi, influenced by his wife, who logically prefers to live in Miami than do it, for example, in Riyadh, has ultimately ruled out the succulent offers that rained down on him from Saudi Arabia, specifically from Al Hilal, and the interest from Barça, which has not materialized. in a good economic proposition. The Barça club wanted him for a long time, as president Joan Laporta and coach Xavi Hernández have repeatedly acknowledged, while Saudi petrodollars outweighed any other option economically.

The ex-azulgrana and his family, however, have chosen to go to the United States, where football has better quality and the league is more competitive. The decision has been complicated. The idea of ​​returning to Barcelona was his favorite, but the operation presented too many unknowns in the economic aspect due to the delicate situation of Barça.

without waiting



In recent days there have been several conversations between the player’s father, Jorge Messi, and Laporta. The club assured him that Xavi wanted him sportingly and that he could register him in this market, but that required his time. The Rosario had the experience of two years ago, when he believed that he was going to renew and in the end he had to go to Paris, and he did not want to go on vacation restless.

“The situation is in the hands of the president and Leo’s father, but in the end Leo has the upper hand,” Xavi said on Tuesday, after the friendly against Vissel Kobe. The Tarrasa coach already knew by then that the decision was not going to take too long and that there were several factors that affected Messi’s future. LaLiga gave the go-ahead to the feasibility plan presented by the culé club for the next two years, but that was only the first step for the arrival of the Argentine. The next one, the longest in time, was to lighten the squad to make room for 10 and thus comply with the 40% rule required by financial fair play. Barça could reach an agreement with Messi, just as it did with Iñigo Martínez, but it could not ensure his registration until players with a contract in the club did not come out.

From Arabia they tempted him with an unmatched millionaire offer, but the sports proposal was less interesting than that of the United States. Messi wants to play the next Copa América still in remarkable physical condition, and for that it is better to go to the country that will organize precisely that tournament that Scaloni’s team will arrive as world champion and where ‘Messimania’ will break out very soon.

Messi thus distances himself from the pressure of competing in great European football, where he is the focus of many eyes. His recent experience in Paris has not been far from satisfactory, to the point that he did not go well with the fans. It is clear that the MSL is not at the level of the big European competitions, but it is considered superior to the Saudi tournament. And in Miami, in addition, Leo, his wife and his children will be able to speak Spanish without a problem, another advantage.