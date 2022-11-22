The Argentina national football team has no excuses after the defeat in the first match of the 2022 World Cup group stage against the team of Saudi Arabia. This was announced on Tuesday, November 22, by the captain of the Argentine national team, Lionel Messi.

“We don’t have any excuses. We must be more united than ever,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Messi noted that the Argentina national team was in a situation that had not been in a long time. According to him, the loss was a heavy blow for all players.

The football player stressed that the Saudi Arabia national team is a team with good players that moves well with the ball and attacks a lot.

On November 22, Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina in the first match of the World Cup group stage with a score of 2:1. Saudi Arabia became the first team from the Asian Football Confederation to score more than one goal against Argentina in World Cup history.

At the same time, for Argentina, this is the first defeat in the first match at the World Cup since 1990.

During the match, the chief referee Slavko Vincic canceled three goals of the Argentina national team. In all three cases it was offside. In total, during the game, the judges recorded seven offside positions in Argentina.

Argentina’s next match will be against Mexico on November 26.

The World Cup takes place in Qatar. The opening ceremony took place on November 20 at the El-Bayt stadium in the city of Al-Khaur. A parade of the flags of the participating countries, as well as a parade of the mascots of past World Cups, took place on the field.