Lionel Messi He was the “most Argentine of all” in the World Cup in Qatar. The ’10’, who ended up being the great figure of the tournament, stood out for being the leader with and without the ball.

From his list of best moments, without a doubt, the striking “What are you looking at, fool?” stands out, after the match between his team and the Netherlands, for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

So iconic was the moment that thirteen days later, the Dutchman Wout Weghorstthe other participant of the moment, already reinstated in his club, the Turkish Besiktas, decided to talk about what happened.

And he did it in a striking way.

What was left of the ‘confrontation’

Kun Agüero facing Wout Weghors after comments to Messi. Photo: Twitter: @@LRubinska / MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP

That December 9, in a post-match interview, Messi’s great moment occurred in ‘angry mode’ of the night, when while speaking with Argentine television ‘TyC Sports’ he interrupted and addressed a person out of focus, to the who told him: “What are you looking at, silly, what are you looking at, silly, go, go there, silly, go there.”

The journalist who interviewed him, Gastón Edul, intervened to return the waters to their course: “Calm down, Leo.”

The press revealed shortly after the identity of the character with whom Messi was speaking, who would be none other than the Dutch player Wout Werghorst, the man who with his brace sent the game to extra time.

Now, Werghost recounted in Turkey what was left of that ‘confrontation’.

“That day, after the game, I wanted to show Messi my respect for him but I wasn’t very clear. At least now my name has been learned”, he said after the match that his team won yesterday, 4-2, in the Turkish Cup, against Şanlıurfaspor.

