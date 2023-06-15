Estadão Contenti

06/15/2023 – 02:06 pm

One day after changing Brazil’s BB- rating outlook from stable to positive, S&P Global announced this Thursday, 15th, in a statement, that it does the same with several companies in the country. The agency explains that the change occurs in all corporate entities or infrastructures with ratings directly or indirectly limited by the sovereign.

The positive outlook reflects the potential ratings upgrade following any similar action on the sovereign, says S&P.

According to the agency, Brazil’s rating means a limit for a large number of companies, given the assessment that a sovereign default would also generate credit stress for these entities.

The S&P release lists companies that have now had their global scale rating outlook changed to positive:

– BRF SA;

– CESP Companhia Energética de São Paulo;

– Electricity Company of the State of Bahia;

– Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo;

– Companhia Energética de Pernambuco (CELPE);

– Energy Company of Rio Grande do Norte;

– EDP Espírito Santo Distribuicao de Energia SA;

– Energisa Paraíba-Distribuidora de Energia SA;

– Energisa SA;

– Energisa Sergipe-Distribuidora de Energia SA;

– MRS Logística SA;

– Neoenergia SA;

– Petrobras.

Subsequently, the agency reported on changes in the ratings outlook to positive for the following banks, in another statement:

– Bradesco;

– BTG Pactual;

– China Construction Bank (Brazil) Banco Múltiplo SA;

– Bank of Northeast Brazil;

– National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES);

– Santander Bank;

– Banco Votorantim;

– Banco Citibank SA;

– Safra Bank;

– Banco ABC Brasil;

– Banco Cooperativo Sicredi;

– Banco do Brasil SA (BdB);

– Banco Pan SA;

– Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF);

– Haitong Banco de Investimento do Brasil SA (Haitong Brasil);

– Stone Payment Institution SA (Stone).























