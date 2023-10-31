Eight 14k gold rings. Each with a unique design, to remember the best moments of Leo Messi’s career. To celebrate the victory of the eighth Ballon d’Or, Adidas, the technical sponsor of the Pulce, gave him eight iconic rings which the Argentine will keep until the end of the year when they will be auctioned: all proceeds will be donated to charities charities selected by the Argentinian and the German company. Who also created a special celebratory shoe for “his” champion. Because the victory of the eighth Ballon d’Or must remain something unforgettable.