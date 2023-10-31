US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russia will succeed in Ukraine if US support for Kiev does not continue.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will appear before a US Senate hearing on Tuesday to support Joe Biden’s request for $105 billion in emergency aid for Israel and Ukraine.

The White House said on Monday that the offsets requested by Republicans for Israel and Ukraine’s spending would be “devastating” to US national security. “Politicizing our national security interests is a failure. Requiring offsets to meet key U.S. national security needs – such as supporting Israel and defending Ukraine from Russian imperialism and atrocities – would represent a break with the normal bipartisan process and could have devastating implications for our security and alliances in the years to come. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said this.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed without evidence that Ukrainian agents from Western spy agencies who targeted a flight from Israel were behind the rampage in the southern region of Dagestan. Clashes with the police resulted in 20 people being injured. Putin saw the violence as part of U.S. efforts to weaken Russia. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called Putin’s accusations “classic Russian rhetoric” and said “the West had nothing to do with this.”

Moldova has blocked access to the websites of major Russian media outlets, including the Interfax and TASS news agencies, accusing them of taking part in an information war against the country. A decree published online by Moldova’s intelligence and security service lists 31 websites to be blocked immediately for “online content used in the information war against the Republic of Moldova.”

The first US-made F-16 fighter jet that the Netherlands will donate to Ukraine will arrive at Romania’s training center within two weeks, outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday.

