Lionel Messi visited Inter Miami training and met with future teammates

Argentine striker Lionel Messi attended a training session of Inter Miami. It became known ESPN.

According to the publication, earlier Messi underwent a medical examination, after which he arrived at a meeting with future teammates. At the same time, it is noted that the team of the North American Major League Soccer (MLS) refuses to publish any pictures with the player until the official contract is signed.

Messi announced the transfer of Inter Miami on June 7. According to Marca, the forward will earn 50-60 million dollars a year.

Since 2021, the Argentine has played for Paris Saint-Germain. His contract with the Parisians ran until June 2023 with the option of a one-season extension. Prior to that, the striker played for Barcelona. As part of the Catalans, he won the Spanish championship ten times and won the Champions League four times.