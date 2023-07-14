It seems that EA Sports FC 24 on Nintendo Switchunlike in recent years, both destined to be a version equal to the othersthat is, it will not be a different game as happened with the recent FIFAs that were considered “Legacy” on Nintendo Switch.

As also reported on the eShop official sitefrom which we also learn that the price is 59.99 euros, the game should be the same also present on the other consoles and on PC, obviously with some adaptations applied to work better on different hardware such as that of the Nintendo hybrid, but the basic will still be the same game.

This goes against the trend of what happened with the latest FIFA chapters, which appeared on Nintendo Switch as “Legacy” versions and characterized by a much more backward technological base than the major versions on other platforms.