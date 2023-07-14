It seems that EA Sports FC 24 on Nintendo Switchunlike in recent years, both destined to be a version equal to the othersthat is, it will not be a different game as happened with the recent FIFAs that were considered “Legacy” on Nintendo Switch.
As also reported on the eShop official sitefrom which we also learn that the price is 59.99 euros, the game should be the same also present on the other consoles and on PC, obviously with some adaptations applied to work better on different hardware such as that of the Nintendo hybrid, but the basic will still be the same game.
This goes against the trend of what happened with the latest FIFA chapters, which appeared on Nintendo Switch as “Legacy” versions and characterized by a much more backward technological base than the major versions on other platforms.
EA Sports FC 24: the technical characteristics on Nintendo Switch
EA Sports FC 24 also on Nintendo Switch will be based on Frostbit Engine, for the first time on this console. Also in this version there will be over 19,000 fully licensed players, over 700 teams and over 30 leagues.
As in the other versions, the technological heart of Frostbite will be assisted from Hypermotion Vas well as playstyles optimized by Opta to make movements and player characteristics even more realistic.
It will therefore be a complete version, so much so that the game will require the 31GB mandatory download additional to the data contained on the cartridge, which evidently are not enough to bring all of EA Sports FC 24 to the console.
With today’s official presentation, we saw the cover of EA Sports FC 24 with Haaland, as well as seeing the different editions with prices and features. Also, we got to see the first gameplay trailer and the release date of the EA game.
