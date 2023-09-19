Rumors are growing more and more about a possible duo between Falcao and Messi. The Colombian, known as ‘El Tigre’ could join Inter Miami and play with the best in the world, according to the Catalan newspaper ‘Sport’.

Falcao, current Rayo Vallecano player, is in the sights of different teams, because, despite his age, his talent on the field has been an important part of the sport in recent years.

In fact, he was twice champion of the Europa League, once with Porto and another with Atlético de Madrid, and of the European Super Cup with ‘Colchonero’. Furthermore, Falcao has a brilliant resume, which he complements with the milestone of being the all-time top scorer for the Colombian National Team.

Given this successful race, the newspaper ‘Sport’ assured that two American MLS teams have shown interest in Falcao: Inter Miami, a club that years ago had already expressed its love for the Colombian, and Portland Timbers, where several Colombians play.

The striker played a friendly this Thursday
Photo: Twitter: Rayo Vallecano

What would happen if…?

If Falcao signed with him Inter Miamiwould have the opportunity to play with Messi in attack.

On the other hand, if Falcao decided to leave for the Portland Timbers, he would be with several Colombians such as Juan David Mosquera, Diego Chará, Santiago Moreno, Dairon Asprilla and Yimmi Chará.

‘El Tigre’ would have the last word, after the interest of each team became effective.

