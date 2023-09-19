Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abrahamic Family House revealed a number of its programs that begin next week with a group of dialogue sessions and events on various topics, the most prominent of which are peaceful coexistence, advancing the reality of culture and arts, and addressing global challenges with the participation of a group of the most prominent experts, including community leaders, academics, clerics, and artists who seek through… Their contributions to promoting interfaith dialogue to consolidate the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence in line with the vision of the Abrahamic Family House.

The program agenda includes a set of workshops and sessions scheduled during the coming months on the art of sustainable agriculture and calligraphy, and interfaith dialogue to share knowledge, ideas and experiences between generations within a safe environment, in addition to a series of cinematic performances, and poetry and literary reading sessions.

The three places of worship (Imam Ahmad al-Tayeb Mosque, St. Francis Church, and Maimonides Synagogue) will also separately organize their own program of rituals and religious programs directed to community members from the three monotheistic religions.

The session program will begin its work with a session entitled “Dialogue Session: Rethinking Sustainability and Peace from a Spiritual Perspective” on September 21, where the session will delve into the depths of the religious teachings and principles behind sustainable living practices and the place of the environment in Islam, Christianity and Judaism, while another session entitled “ Art and Symbolism in Interreligious Traditions” on September 27 highlighted the importance of calligraphy and the arts in the three religions, as well as talking about the role of art in expressing religious experiences and the journey of spiritual growth.