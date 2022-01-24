palm trees you know you have a jewel on your hands with Endrick, the new talent of 15 years that is wowing scouts in the Copinha, the best junior tournament in the world. Madrid Y Barca, among others, are amazed at what this very young talent is doing in the tournament that once elevated the Vinicius, Neymar and company. His precocity is reminiscent of that of the latest Brazilian cracks signed to great fanfare by the best European clubs.

Even so, the coach of the first team of palm trees, Abel FerreiraYou want to be careful with him. He knows that he is a jewel of the club and responded with irony when asked if he could be called up for the Club World Cup next month in Abu Dhabi: “As for Endrick, if the club see fit to buy him and his family a ticket to Disneyland… I think that’s fine. That’s what he needs, he’s a 15-year-old boy.”, he began by saying.

“Let’s not be in a hurry or anxious. Sooner or later he will play in the first team. But now he needs to play, he’s still a child. He didn’t even play the whole last game of the Copinha, but I thought it was good to have that control, “he concluded. This Tuesday palm trees play the final of the youth tournament against Saints, a classic from São Paulo that will have the incentive of seeing in action again Endrick, the new 15-year-old Brazilian phenomenon.