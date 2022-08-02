Several american warships sailed the waters of the Taiwan region when the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, He arrived on the island on Tuesday, which China considers one of its provinces, military sources reported.

China announced that its military would launch “targeted military actions” in response to the visit. In fact, Taipei announced that they have registered 21 Chinese air raids during Pelosi’s arrival.

Meanwhile, the United States Seventh Fleet tweeted Tuesday that the aircraft carrier “USS Ronald Reagan”, which has been sailing through the region since the beginning of July, was in the Philippine Sea, south of Taiwan.

The US Navy published images of the “Ronald Reagan” performing maneuvers on Sunday with the cargo ship “USS Carl Brashear”. The aircraft carrier and her airborne group “are conducting a routine mission in the Western Pacific,” said a US official who requested anonymity.

On this US military plane, Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan.

At the same time, a Marine amphibious ship, the “USS Tripoli”, was sailing east of Taiwan, according to the United States Naval Institute (USNI), an independent body close to the US Navy.

The “Ronald Reagan” and “the Tripoli” are both carriers of the latest-generation F-35 fighter jets, according to the USNI.

The Pentagon has assured that the presence of these two ships in the region is not related to the visit of Pelosi, the highest-ranking official to visit the island since the then Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, did so in 1997. .

“We will make sure that she has a safe visit,” said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

