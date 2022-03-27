The attacker is about to expire, a proposal could come from De Laurentiis with respect to the current salary. Meanwhile, Inter is watching carefully

The bow is so blue that you can’t get any more than that. It is the most suitable color, for Dries Mertens, to celebrate the birth of the firstborn he had with his lifelong partner and now wife, Katrin Kerkhofs. In the end, the promise was kept: the child, born around 6.30 pm yesterday, will be called Ciro Romeo. The nickname that Naples wanted to give him, almost a title of honorary citizenship by popular investiture, has become a name. Ciro Mertens will really exist. And when he asks his dad why this choice will start a long story, the end of which could be near but no one knows yet how much.

Renewal at stake – The attacker’s contract is in fact expiring. Napoli have an option to automatically extend another season at the current figures, with a salary of over 4 million euros. De Laurentiis has no intention of maintaining these conditions, considering the policy of reducing the amount of wages he wants to implement. A strategy that should cut salary costs by 30%. It remains to be seen whether another proposal will come from the club, lower than the one in force. On a technical level, the Belgian has been able to make a tangible contribution despite the fact that he is no longer an immovable owner. He has scored 9 goals in 29 games, including 15 from the bench. He led the attacking department but often adapted to the team’s needs by retreating to the frontline. In short, the renewal would not be just a matter of heart or of gratitude, towards the best scorer in the history of Napoli, with 144 goals accumulated in nine years for a total of 389 appearances for the Azzurri. As difficult as it is to see Mertens in another Italian team, Inter is closely following the developments of the situation. Marotta and Ausilio’s plan to reinforce Inzaghi’s squad involves the purchase, perhaps on a free transfer, of an experienced player for the offensive department. The experience and quality guaranteed by the Belgian could be for the Nerazzurri. See also Genoa, surprise farewell: Pandev goes to Parma

From social – The Neapolitans wanted to flood Dries and Kat’s profiles with messages of good wishes for the birth of Ciro Romeo, taking advantage of this to urge the company to offer him the opportunity to stay.

“Renewal within the baby’s baptism, please!” asks Loredana on social media. Cristina instead reflects on an environmental factor: “Now you tell me if Ciro has to grow up in Belgium. Imagine how he can grow up in a city where no one can pronounce his name! We can’t do this to him. The Mertens in Naples must remain for life! ”.

Teresa addresses President De Laurentiis directly: “We expect this adopted Neapolitan to stay with his family forever. And only she can make it happen. You do not disappoint us ”. Someone else instead dreams of a suggestive handover in the future: “Renewal for life, so in 16 years we would have the generational change of the false nine”. See also Napoli, Atalanta and Lazio bet on the Europa League

Several Milan fans then expressed all their admiration for the special bond that has been created between Mertens and the city. On the other hand, great love stories are all a bit like this: they end up pleasing everyone.

March 27, 2022 (change March 27, 2022 | 13:16)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Mertens #Ciro #contract #renewed #Napoli #move