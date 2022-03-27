While his comrades lie exhausted on the ground in the sun behind a hill, to rest from the fighting, a Ukrainian soldier takes out a flute and performs a cheerful and light Ukrainian melody, eventually receiving the appreciation of the soldiers. It is in a video published by the Telegram news channel ‘Ucraine Now’, which carries this caption: “Nothing is as good for the fighting spirit as our Ukrainian music, moreover played on the flute. We know that victory will come soon, and we will welcome it with a song! “.