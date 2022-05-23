Merquelanz has packed his bags to return to Real Sociedad, after his loan this season in Vallecas, with mixed feelings. An injury to his left knee on the fateful September 11 —during the match at the Ciutat de València— has marked this entire course and It has forced him to go through the operating room twice, hence he leaves with the feeling of not having been able to offer that version of Mirandés, where he shone under Iraola’s command. There he played 43 games, scored 17 goals and gave 13 assists, between the League and the Cup.

Nevertheless, the player did not want to leave without dedicating an affectionate goodbye to his club and his fans during the last few months. “The season is over and I would have liked to have helped the team much more than I could. It has been a difficult year personally, but I have been very comfortable with you“He began by saying through his networks.

Merquelanz, 26, is already immersed in the rehabilitation process of the last intervention, to which he was subjected just two weeks ago. For this reason, looking back, the winger wanted to especially thank the doctors who have accompanied him and helped him on such a difficult path. “At all times I have felt very supported by the fans, by my teammates, by the technical staff and, above all, by the club’s medical service. For this reason I wanted to thank you all,” he continued in the note.

The irundarra has barely played four games and 175 minutes with the Strip, but he will carry it in his heart for life, as he himself has confessed. “Now I have to continue my career in another place, but I take with me very good memories and friends from Vallecas. I consider myself one more rayista!Merquelanz admitted.