“Wednesday” It is the series of the moment because merlin addams, its protagonist, has conquered even the darkest hearts. For this reason, around the world, the young woman with psychic powers has names depending on the language. What are the most peculiar?

The name is known Wednesday in Spain; However, those who are encouraged to give this product a chance, broadcast on Netflix they will be involved in the mysteries of the nevermore academy and, in addition, they will go through the list of adaptations in the name. To continue; the details.

What is Merlina called around the world?

Through his official Instagram account, Netflix stirred up the audience by sharing the list of the names of merlin:

Mexico: merlin

Brazil: Wandinha

Spain: Wednesday

USES: wednesday

Italy: Mercoledì

France: mercedi

Netflix designed a list with the name of Merlina in other countries. Photo: Instagram/Netflix capture

What did Jenna Ortega say about the change of the name Merlina depending on the country?

Fans wanted to know what Jenna Ortega, the lead actress, thought about this change in her character’s name. The reason? The artist is of Latino origin.

“Yes, I knew it. In fact, I knew it because in my house we always debated Why not ‘Wednesday’? But I like ‘Merlina’”, said the 20-year-old actress in the statements collected by the SensaCine portal.

How many episodes does “Merlina” have on Netflix?

“Merlina” has a total of eight chapters and brings back the addams family under the stellar role of Jenna Ortega.

Will “Merlina” have season 2 on Netflix?

For now, Netflix has not confirmed that “Merlina” will have season 2, but the final scene is key to his destiny. When the young woman says goodbye to her friends, in the car, she sees the cell phone that Xavier gave her. Suddenly, an unknown message and some photos of her interrupt her peace of mind: “I keep watching you.”

One question remains in the air: who is stalking her?